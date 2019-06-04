Police seek help identifying two men in gas station robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who robbed a Calverton gas station in April.

The two men, both armed with handguns, robbed an employee at Exxon, located at 1 Edwards Ave. at 10:27 p.m. on April 23. Both men were wearing gloves and masks. Police said they were approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls will be kept confidential.

