Cops: Riverhead man arrested after displaying BB gun during gas station robbery

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a Main Street gas station Tuesday, the department announced in a press release.

Police received a report Monday evening that a man entered the Mobil Gas Station around 1:25 a.m. and was refused the sale of tobacco due to owing the store money for a prior incident.

The man then displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the tobacco while threatening an employee, according to authorities.

After an investigation, police arrested Melvin Trent of Riverhead and recovered a weapon that was discovered to be a BB gun, officials said.

Mr. Trent faces charges of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in town Justice Court Wednesday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.