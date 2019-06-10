The Work We Do: Eugene Hamilton, Peconic Healing Center

Brought to you by:

My name is Eugene Hamilton. I am the owner and director of Peconic Healing Center at 125 E. Main St. in Riverhead.

In summer 2018, I got the opportunity to take over this space. From last October to present, my desire was to create a community healing center where, between the forks and the near East End, or anywhere, that there could be a resource that was kind of centrally located.

On a typical day, I come in, I check the computer and the schedule and make sure all our equipment is running. … Then I work on scheduling, so far as what practitioners are going to be coming in to be doing various events. In between everything else, I’m seeing people who are working on their aches, pains, impingements and whatever else they have going on.

We have a hot stone massage, deep tissue, sports massage, reflexology, and a Himalayan Salt lounge.

The salt room antibacterial, anti-inflammatory — people find that they get rid of migraines, tension headaches, eczema and psoriasis, asthma … We also host events in here — sound healing meditation, a guided drum meditation and yoga courses.

Down the hall, we have two separate flotation pods, in which you have 900 pounds of Epsom salt heated to 93.5 degrees. By the time you come out, your body has been resting, minimizing the amount of stimulus that you’re getting down to, basically, your heartbeat.

The times in which we live are so exceedingly stressful. Having a holistic, medicinal space with medicinal services gives people the option to take care of themselves, in a very healthy manner.

People say ‘if you can’t take Muhammad to the mountain, bring the mountain to Muhammad.’ Well, that’s what my desire is — to bring things closer for the whole community to learn, feel better and heal.

“The Work We Do” is a News-Review multimedia project profiling workers around Riverhead Town. It is made possible by Peconic Landing. See more photos on Instagram @riverheadnewsreview.

