Car dealership plans new two-story building on Route 58

There were no comments or opposition from the public last Thursday at a public hearing on a proposal from Riverhead Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram to build a new two-story dealership building on just under an acre on Route 58.

The plans call for demolition of an existing building on the site, formerly a miniature golf facility and batting range. The new building would be approximately 31,235 square feet. The dealership, previously called Riverhead Dodge, has been using the site to sell trucks while it awaits approval of the new dealership.

Jim DeLucca, representing the applicant, said they have been under pressure from corporate officials at Dodge to construct a new building. Planning Board member Ed Densieski said the planning department had been slowed down recently while it was in the midst of filling its environmental planner position. The town has recently hired a new person to replace Jeff Seeman, who left in May.

[email protected]

Comments

comments