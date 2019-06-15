Third tenant still sought for former Sports Authority building in Riverhead

A proposal to divide the former Sports Authority building on Route 58 into three smaller stores has two tenants in place, but is still looking for a third, according to Geoff Serota of Valley Stream-based Serota Properties, which owns that property and the adjacent Target store.

The 45,086-square-foot building is proposed for division into a 20,075-square-foot space that will be occupied by Planet Fitness; a 14,800-square-foot space to be occupied by Dollar Tree; and a 10,210-square-foot space that as yet does not have a tenant.

Serota Properties had indicated several months ago that Dollar Tree and Planet Fitness would be tenants.

There were no speakers other than the applicant at a public hearing on the subdivision proposal before the Riverhead Planning Board last Thursday. Mr. Serota said walls will be erected inside the building to separate the three tenants.

