Road closures planned Saturday for Simonsen ceremony in Jamesport

South Jamesport Avenue will be named in memory of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen during a ceremony Saturday afternoon. Riverhead Town police have issued a traffic advisory, noting several road closures.

South Jamesport Avenue will be closed between Peconic Bay Boulevard and Main Road in Jamesport.

Main Road will also be closed between Washington Avenue and Manor Lane. The closures are expected to begin around 12:45 p.m. and continue until approximately 1:30 p.m.

Expect delays in the area beginning around 12:30 p.m. The ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue on the lawn of the George Young Community Center.

The Riverhead Town Board voted in April to authorize the honorary name designation of “Detective Brian Simonsen Way” along South Jamesport Avenue.

“It’s an excellent idea,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said when the board voted on the resolution in April. He thanked town employee Melissa Peeker, a close friend of the fallen detective, for suggesting the road naming. “I’m very proud of what you did,” Mr. Hubbard said.

Det. Simonsen, who served with the NYPD in Queens for 19 years and lived in Calverton, was killed in the line of duty Feb. 12 while responding to a report of an armed robbery.

Comments

comments