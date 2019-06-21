Town Board may extend amnesty period for special event permits

Applicants for special event permits in Riverhead Town will get more time to comply with new regulations the Town Board approved in December, under a proposal that was the subject of a public hearing Tuesday.

If approved, the proposal would constitute the second extension the board has allowed.

After a number of special events applicants failed to comply with the new regulations, which officials say were approved in part because applications were regularly being turned in late, the board granted a six-month amnesty period that expired June 18.

The proposal being considered at Tuesday’s public hearing would extend the amnesty period to Dec. 18.

“This was a recommendation that came from the town’s business advisory committee and, also, the majority of Town Board members,” Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said. “We all agreed we needed a longer roll-out for this law to take effect.”

No one from the public spoke at the hearing, which remains open for written comments for 10 days, according to Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

