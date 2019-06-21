A motorcyclist was injured after being struck by another vehicle on Route 25A in Shoreham Friday night, according to Suffolk County police.

A 58-year-old Manorville woman was pulling her 2012 Dodge Challenger out of Shoreham plaza when she struck a 2016 Triumph motorcycle that was traveling westbound, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old Westhampton man, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital was injuries that were not life threatening, police said. The woman was not injured. Police did not disclose the identities.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives were investigating at the scene and the road was closed for several hours between Miller Avenue and George Avenue. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Friday that the road was reopening shortly.

The crash occurred at nearly the identical location as last week’s fatal crash at the Miller Avenue intersection that claimed the life of Shoreham-Wading River High School senior Melissa Marchese. Her funeral is Saturday morning.

