Riverhead motorcyclist injured in Manorville crash

A Riverhead man was injured after his motorcycle was struck in a three-vehicle collision on Moriches-Middle Island Road in Manorville Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk police.

John Liebegott, 60, was airlifted to Stony Brook Universoty Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police press release.

Joseph Carpinella was operating a 2018 Ford Fusion eastbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a four-way stop sign and hit a 2012 Toyota SR5 being driven northbound on Weeks Avenue by Thomas Bisagni. The Ford spun in the intersection and struck a 2017 Harley Davidson being operated by Mr. Liebegott, heading westbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road.

Mr. Bisagni, 48, of Shirley and Mr. Carpinella, 79, of Ronkonkoma were not injured.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

