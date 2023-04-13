Suffolk County police investigating shooting that left 15-year-old dead in Calverton

Suffolk County police remained at the Calverton Hills complex into the evening hours Wednesday as detectives investigate a fatal shooting. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A confrontation among teenagers in Calverton left a 15-year-old dead Wednesday, according to Suffolk County police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Calverton Hills condominium complex around 3:55 p.m., police said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Wednesday night, Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the homicide squad, said a fist fight broke out among two groups believed to be teenagers or people in their early twenties.

“The dispute erupted into gunfire and a teenage boy was killed,” he said.

The 15-year-old, identified in a police press release as Preston Gamble, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by family members, where he was pronounced dead, Det. Beyrer said.

Neighbors in the area, many overcome with emotion, told the News-Review that a fight broke out.

A heavy law enforcement presence remained at the scene Wednesday as the suspect remains at large.

Officers could be seen escorting residents of Hill Rise who lived past a police blockade to their homes. A mobile crime scene unit was also called to the scene and officers began flying a drone as the search for a suspect continued.

Riverhead Central School District buses that were en route to drop students off at the complex were diverted back to the high school campus, according to a message from superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore sent to parents. Parents and guardians were asked to pick up children who lived in the area from the high school Wednesday afternoon.

In a call to district families Wednesday, Mr. Tornatore confirmed that Preston was a high school student. “It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform you this evening that a Riverhead High School student was a victim of an act of violence that occurred in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends at this time.”

The superintendent said counselors will be available Thursday for all students, faculty and staff districtwide and additional support measures will be assessed as needed.

Det. Lt. Beyrer said they believe the shooting took place outside of a unit but did not speculate on what caused the fight to break out.

“This is a very active investigation,” he said. “We are processing the crime scene right now.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.