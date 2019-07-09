Police: Flanders man arrested for tossing kitten from car, killing it

A Flanders man allegedly threw a kitten out of a moving vehicle, killing the animal, according to Southampton Town police.

Hector Herrera Castillo, 43, was arrested last Thursday morning in Flanders after another motorist alerted police.

Around 8 a.m., police received a call about a vehicle driving east on Flanders Road near Spinney Road in Flanders, according to a press release. The caller reported that the driver tossed a kitten out of his moving vehicle.

Police located the vehicle shortly afterward and Mr. Castillo was then arrested. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony. Mr. Castillo was processed at police headquarters and held overnight for morning arraignment, according to the press release.

Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph said the kitten, which belonged to Mr. Castillo, died after the incident. The reasons for his actions are unknown at this time.

Mr. Castillo posted $3,000 bail and is due back in Southampton Town Justice Court Thursday, July 11, at 9 a.m., a court official said Tuesday.

