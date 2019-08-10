National Night Out poster contest winners honored

Riverhead Town Police held its annual poster contest in conjunction with National Night Out last Tuesday. National Night Out is a community building campaign aimed at bringing neighborhoods and police together. The posters, done by local school children, deal with the topic of safety.

Abigail Donovan won first place in the 5-6-year-old group, followed by Arden Faloon and Ronan Cook.

In the age 7-8 group, the winners, first to third, were Grace Castantine, Naomi Carter and Dominik Mikucki; and in the 9-12-year-old group, the winners were Luke Stepnoski, Anthony Mango and Madison Marshak.

Kelsey Saladino won the teen camp group.

Prizes were a $25 Target gift card for first-place winners, two tickets to the Long Island Aquarium for second place and a gift card to Roadhouse Pizza for third place.

Photo caption: The winners were honored at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

