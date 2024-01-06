Blotters: Two commercial trucks damaged, $1K in tools stolen 

On Dec. 28 at 8:06 p.m., Riverhead police responded to 51 Lewis St. on a 911 call about a possible criminal trespass. The complainants, 66- and 50-year-old males who have custodial rights to the property, informed officers that they were menaced by Daquan J. Strand, a 34-year-old male with a handgun, according to police.

It was determined that Mr. Strand was attempting to squat at the residence and when confronted by the two complainants an argument ensued, escalating to Mr. Strand brandishing a loaded handgun. Mr. Strand was arrested on various charges and a loaded, defaced 9mm handgun was recovered.

Additionally, while in police custody, Mr. Strand became violent, causing injury to a police officer’s thumb that required medical treatment at Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

Mr. Strand was arrested and charged with numerous counts and degrees of criminal possession of a weapon including the intent to use it unlawfully against another, possessing a loaded, defaced firearm and a count due to his having a previous weapons conviction.

He was also charged with second-degree assault.

In addition, there was a State Parole warrant alleging that “Mr. Strand is a parole absconder, having been previously convicted on December 16, 2019, of attempted criminal possession of a weapon second-degree, a loaded firearm.”

• A Riverhead woman was arrested Dec. 31 for assault, according to police.

Riverhead police responded to the River Pointe Apartment complex on East Main Street in reference to a report of a female stabbing victim, according to police.

The victim, a 44-year-old resident of the complex, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a stab wound to her chest, which was not life-threatening, police said.

Following an investigation by Riverhead detectives, 18-year-old Jayveona Nash-Jones was arrested in connection with the incident during the early evening hours of Jan. 1, at her residence on West Main Street in Riverhead.

Ms. Nash-Jones was transported to Riverhead police headquarters, where she was processed on a charge of assault in the second-degree, a class D felony, police said.

• A male victim reported Saturday that an acquaintance, 39-year-old John E. Jones from the Riverhead area, punched and kicked him, forcibly removing $800, police said.

The incident took place on 713 Harrison Ave. at about 1:50 a.m.

The victim received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The suspect, Mr. Jones, fled the area in an unknown direction, police said.

However, on Jan. 2, 2024, at 1:43 p.m., Mr. Jones was arrested for third-degree robbery and second-degree harassment, police said.

• On Monday, at 10:19 a.m., Riverhead Town police detectives arrested 19-year-old Mastic resident Wilmer O. Genis Perez for third-degree grand larceny, according to police.

It was reported to Riverhead police that between May and June 2023, Mr. Perez stole approximately $8,000 from the BJ’s Wholesale Club on Old Country Road in Riverhead, while employed as a gas station attendant.

Mr. Perez was processed and arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court. Anyone with any further information regarding this arrest, is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

• Gelcin Alvarado Garcia, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Dec. 31 on Jerrome Circle at about 3 a.m. In addition, his 2021 Toyota was impounded, police said.

• Saquan Blount, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny and obstructing government administration on Dec. 19 at Walmart. Additional information was not available. Mr. Blount also was charged Dec. 20 with third-degree robbery at the bodega at 802 East Main St., according to police.

• Two commercial trucks were damaged on East Main Street Tuesday morning, and assorted tools worth more than $1,000 were stolen from one truck, according to police.

• A grand larceny was reported Dec. 21 at the Nike store at Tanger Outlets, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Eduardo Nevarex, 29, address unavailable, was arrested and charged with second-degree obstructing government administration on Dec. 23 at the Craft’D restaurant on East Main Street.

Riverhead police ask that anyone with information on any suspicious or criminal activity call the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

On Saturday night, Southampton Town police reported the arrest of Julio Gutierrez-Agosto, 29, of Shirley. At about 3:29 p.m., Mr. Gutierrez-Agosto was observed operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and a defective windshield while traveling westbound on Flanders Road in the area of Peconic Avenue, according to police.

Mr. Gutierrez-Agosto was subsequently stopped at West Main Street and Griffing Avenue in Riverhead, where an interview was conducted. Upon further investigation, he was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, police said, and also found to be in possession of stolen property.

He was arrested, transported to police headquarters for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

Mr. Gutierrez-Agosto was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors.

Police said Mr. Gutierrez-Agosto was also charged with driving with a suspended registration, a misdemeanor, and several violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.