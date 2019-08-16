Chase to close one of three Riverhead branches

The Chase Bank branch at 655 Old Country Road in Riverhead will be closing for good Thursday, Sept. 5, according to the company.

That location is in the former Walmart shopping center.

A Chase official did not return a phone call seeking comment.

However, there will still be two other Chase branches in Riverhead: at 1450 Old Country Road, which is in the Riverhead Centre development; and at 7 West Main St. in downtown Riverhead.

Despite the Riverhead closing, Chase said recently that it plans to open up to 90 new branches in new markets nationwide and to hire 700 new employees by the end of the year.

[email protected]

Comments

comments