Barnes & Noble planning to open in vacant store along Route 58 in Riverhead this fall

Signs in the window of the former Pier 1 Imports in Riverhead for a new Barnes & Noble set to open this fall. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, the nation’s largest bookstore chain, plans to open a store in Riverhead this fall.

Jefferson Murphree, Riverhead Town’s building and planning administrator, said Barnes & Noble was issued a building permit Monday.

The company already has signs posted at the former Pier 1 Imports store on Route 58 in Riverhead saying “Barnes & Noble. Coming Fall 2022.”

The Barnes & Noble store in the Riverhead location urges customers to “follow us on social media at @bnriverhead for updates.” It also urges customers to visit the company online at BN.com.

The Pier 1 Imports store at Riverhead Centre closed two years ago after the company had gone into bankruptcy nationwide. Several other stores with Route 58 locations also struggled or went bankrupt in the past few years, including Modell’s, Toys R Us.

The new store is planned in the same shopping area as the former Borders Books, which was the nation’s second largest bookstore chain after Barnes & Noble, and closed more than a decade ago.