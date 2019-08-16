Public hearing set for Sept. 5 on proposed apartment building in Polish Town

The Riverhead Planning board set a public hearing for Sept. 5 on a proposal to build a mixed-use apartment building at the northwest corner of Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue in Polish Town.

The applicants, Dream Land Builders, are seeking to build a two-story, 9,199-square-foot mixed-use building with 3,983 square feet of ground floor retail uses and six residential apartments on the second floor.

The land is currently vacant, and has been used for parts of the Polish Town Fair in the past. The applicants plan to keep the “Polish Town USA” sign that is currently on the site, and relocate it to the corner.

The project required ZBA approval on two variances, since they are seeking to build two fewer parking spaces than the 27 required and have also proposed more impervious surface than allowed by Town Code.

Two nearby residents spoke at a June 27 ZBA hearing in opposition to the project, but the variances were ultimately granted in July.

[email protected]

Comments

comments