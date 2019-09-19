CAT officials to attend Oct. 17 Town Board work session

Calverton Aviation and Technology, the company seeking to buy and develop 1,643 acres of land at the Enterprise Park at Calverton, will give an update on its progress at the Oct. 17 Town Board work session, according to Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

CAT, which is offering $40 million for the town-owned land at EPCAL, last appeared at the Town Board’s Aug. 1 work session, where representatives described their plans for the site as being “Silicon Valley of the East.”

Town officials asked for additional information from CAT during that meeting, some of which CAT officials said they were not prepared to provide at that time.

The deal between CAT and the town is awaiting an approved subdivision from the town Planning Board, as well as approvals from the state and county.

The subdivision must be approved by May 15, 2020. The Planning Board has granted a preliminary subdivision approval. The subdivision will separate the five town-owned lots on the property from the three CAT seeks to buy.

[email protected]

Comments

comments