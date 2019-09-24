Sean O’Hara promoted to principal at Riverhead High School

Update (Sept. 25): Sean O’Hara was unanimously appointed principal of Riverhead High School at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Mr. O’Hara’s appointment runs from Monday, Sept. 30, through Sept. 29, 2023, according to the district’s personnel report. His starting annual salary is $195,276.

He’s served as acting principal since April 30, when former principal Charles Regan was administratively reassigned to his home with pay after he allegedly exchanged explicit messages and photos with 18-year-old former student Anastasia Stapon.

In early June, the school board filed disciplinary charges against Mr. Regan in accordance with Section 3020a of state education law. Last month, the school board approved Mr. Regan’s resignation, effective Friday, Sept. 27, and the disciplinary charges were withdrawn.

Mr. O’Hara was named assistant principal of Riverhead High School in June 2013 after Mr. Regan was promoted to principal.

The high school now has two assistant principals, Kellyann Parlato and Nicole Taylor. Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez said Tuesday that the district plans to hire a third assistant principal at the high school and officials will be conducting interviews for the position Thursday.

In 2009, Mr. O’Hara was appointed as the district’s director of fine arts and music. He had previously worked as a vocal music teacher and Blue Masques director at the high school.

Riverhead Central Faculty Association president Gregory Wallace and board president Gregory Meyer recognized the appointment of Mr. O’Hara. Mr. Meyer also noted the other hires on Tuesday’s agenda, including Veronique Bailey as director of STEM.

Original Story (Sept. 24): Acting principal Sean O’Hara could be named high school principal by the Riverhead school board later this evening, according to the board’s published agenda.

Mr. O’Hara, who has been the acting principal since late April, could replace former principal Charles Regan.



Mr. Regan was administratively reassigned with pay to his home that month after he allegedly exchanged explicit messages and photos with former 18-year-old student Anastasia Stapon.

In early June, the school board filed disciplinary charges against Mr. Regan in accordance with Section 3020a of state education law. Last month, the school board approved Mr. Regan’s resignation and the district’s disciplinary charges were withdrawn.

Mr. O’Hara was named assistant principal of Riverhead High School in June 2013. He currently works alongside assistant principals Kellyann Parlato and Nicole Taylor.

In 2009, Mr. O’Hara was appointed as the district’s director of fine arts and music. He previously worked as a vocal music teacher and Blue Masques director at the high school.

The Riverhead school board is expected to vote on the resolution tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Riverhead High School.

