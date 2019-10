The Riverhead Town Board meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

The public meeting with Eastern Region Helicopter Council that was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall is moved to 7 p.m. the same day.

Both changes were made due to the Rosh Hashanah, officials said.

