Police: Motorcyclist injured after striking deer on Route 25

A man was seriously injured Sunday night after his motorcycle struck a deer while driving on Route 25 just west of Manor Road in Calverton, Riverhead Town police said.

The man was found injured in the roadway shortly after the 8:22 p.m. crash. He was treated at the scene by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance before being airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk Police helicopter.

Investigators determined the man struck a deer in the roadway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500 ext. 328.

Comments

comments