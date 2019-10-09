Riverhead police officers honored for quick action disarming man with gun

Three Riverhead Town police officers were honored Tuesday for their role in disarming a man with a shotgun in Sunken Pond Estates on Sept. 25.

“We have three police officers that acted quickly and decisively to assist one of our residents, putting themselves in harms way,” said Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

The officers are Cameron Oswald, Giuseppe Rosini and William Bianco. The incident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. when police received a call of a male subject armed with a shotgun at Sunken Pond Estates, which is north of Middle Road, according to Police Chief David Hegermiller.

“These three officers responded and through their brave and quick actions, were able to disarm the man and safely detain him so he could be transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation,” the chief said. “They did an excellent job and we’re here to commend them today.”

