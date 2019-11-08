Riverhead sets date for annual shotgun hunting lottery

The Town of Riverhead has scheduled its annual shotgun hunting lottery for next month.

The lottery will take place on Wednesday, December 4 at 6 p.m. at Riverhead Town Hall. It’s open to Town of Riverhead residents and real property owners only; all participants must show proper photo identification and all hunting documentation at the lottery.

Hunters must be in attendance in order to secure a hunting date and location.

Riverhead’s shotgun hunting season will run from Jan. 5 through Jan. 31, 2020

