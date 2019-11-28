Site plan approved for ‘Plaza 58’ at former sporting goods location

The former Edwards Sports Center store on East Main Street will be converted into four retail stores in coming months, after the Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for “Plaza 58” at the property.

The application calls for interior alterations and façade changes to the existing 6,306-square-foot vacant building.

The 35,324-square-foot property would see site improvements including a new sanitary system, exterior lighting and a 5,000-gallon propane tank.

Parking will also be improved under the plan: The lot will be repaved to provide a new parking layout and two parking lot islands will be installed.

No applicant or architect was present on behalf of the applicant at last Thursday’s meeting. The property is located in Riverhead’s Business Center zoning district.

The site plan permits for food retail stores as tenants, though it’s unclear at this time if food vendors will occupy any of the space.

