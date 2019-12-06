New shopping center proposed for Route 58 at Mill Road

Another new shopping center could be coming to Route 58.

The proposal, submitted by the Long Island Cauliflower Association and Richmond Realty, calls for 45,487 square feet of development to the vacant lot located at the northwest corner of Mill Road and Route 58, adjacent to the existing Riverhead Centre complex. The seven-acre property is owned by the Long Island Cauliflower Association, who would continue ownership, according to Richmond Realty owner Richard Israel, who will develop the property.

It’s located within the Business Center zoning district, which permits retail stores and restaurants. Drive-thru service is permitted as an accessory use.

The current plans call for three buildings at 10,402 square feet, 12,730 square feet and 17,420 square feet in addition to a 4,935 fast food restaurant with 152 seats.

During a discussion at a town Planning Board meeting Thursday, town planner Greg Bergman indicated that the applicants would be revising the site plan to show a two-building layout instead, but recommended the board move forward with steps to initiate a required review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

In Mr. Bergman’s report, he details that traffic, sewer, water, noise and stormwater impacts will need further analysis.

Plans must also be revised to show a required 50-foot buffer between the northern property line and nearby manufactured home park.

“They are in close proximity,” he said, urging the board to consider if potential sound attenuation measures will be needed. Across the street, Mr. Bergman said, Stop & Shop has had to take steps to mitigate noise impacts for its residential neighbors.

Traffic was a hot topic for board members, who discussed the proposed entrances and exits to the site, as well as greater impacts on nearby intersections.

“Traffic there is going to be unbelievable,” Planning Board member Joseph Baier said. “That backs up now without anything there.”

Using SEQRA guidelines, Mr. Bergman estimated that the proposed development could generate approximately 835 peak hour trips.

The plans show two entrances and exits along Mill Road, one of which would align with an existing traffic light that provides access to the Riverhead Centre.

An entrance and exit is also shown along Route 58, but Mr. Bergman noted that those would be for use by westbound traffic only.

After discussing the plans, the Planning Board took action to classify the project as a “Type I” action under SEQRA and will begin its environmental review.

Photo caption: The corner of Mill Road and Route 58 where the development is proposed. (Credit: Tara Smith)

