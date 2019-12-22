Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays man arrested after crash in Flanders

Jenny Noemi Fajardo Alvarracin, 20, of Hampton Bays was arrested on a host of charges Sunday around 5:34 p.m.

Police received a call about a motor vehicle accident on Maple Avenue in Flanders, with the caller stating that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police canvassed the area and were able to locate Ms. Fajardo Alvarracin. They reported witnessing multiple vehicle and traffic infractions.

The charges included moving unsafely from a lane; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; illegally signaling while less than 100 feet from a turn; unsafely turning or failing to signal; operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, her first such offense; and driving while intoxicated, also her first such offense.

The arrest took place near Long Neck Boulevard and Flanders Road in Flanders.

• Michele Ann Kaplan, 31, of Oceanside was arrested last Wednesday around 2:52 p.m. for possessing a quantity of crack cocaine. She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Ms. Kaplan was arrested near Old Quogue Road and Pine Street in Riverside.

• Lindsay Diane Begg, 32, of Calverton was arrested Saturday around 9:12 a.m. and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. She was also issued a uniform traffic ticket for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Ms. Begg had been involved in a two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries when police determined her license had been suspended for a prior insurance lapse on Sept. 3. She was arrested near the traffic circle by Peconic Avenue in Riverside.

• Damian A. Guinzo, 42, of Flanders was arrested Saturday around 8:30 p.m. for operating a motor vehicle without a license, for an equipment violation involving his vehicle’s exhaust system and for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. Mr. Guinzo was initially stopped near Ponquogue Avenue and Good Ground Road in Hampton Bays for a vehicle and traffic violation when an investigation revealed that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in New York State had been revoked. He was issued a uniform traffic ticket.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

