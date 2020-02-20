Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 20, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 4-10, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Daley Family Trust to Begy, Joseph, 67 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.23), (R), $335,000

• Cucchi, J to Tuba-Nievez, Jhovani, 127 Broad Ave (600-85-2-75), (R), $488,000

• Steiner, R & M to Probst, Thomas, 16 Bay Harbor Rd (600-113-4-25), (R), $848,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Piscitelli, E Trust to Sznurkowski Trust, Patricia, 23 Golden Spruce Dr (600-81.1-1-4), (R), $535,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Hedler, A to Nicolini, John, 725 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-2-17), (R), $400,000

• 1600 Pine Tree LLC to 1600 Pine Tree Road Cutchogue, 1600 Pine Tree Rd (1000-98-1-19), (R), $915,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Schultheis, Gerard, Harvest Pointe Home #5 (1000-102.1-1-5), (R), $707,820

• Out North East LLC to Cosgrove, Brian, 1200 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-9-3), (R), $2,200,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Kernan, K by Executor to Fishers Overlook Partners, Oriental Ave (1000-10-8-12), (R), $3,000,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Inisfada Realty Corp to Bolvito Garcia, Edin, 34 Temple Ave (900-148-1-52), (R), $290,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Bonnie Capital LLC to Alexander Stephen Capital, 250 Dawn Dr (1000-35-5-12), (V), $295,000

• Bennett III, J & Brandt to 1655 Bay Shore Road LLC, 1655 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-4-6), (R), $1,360,000

• Thomson, J to 214 Front Street LLC, 214 Front St (1001-4-9-21), (C), $640,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Albert Schmitt & Sons to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, Main Rd & 1176 Main Rd (600-69-2-17), (V), $2,900,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Baumgratz, M by Executor to Wang, Daniel, 8 Maple Ln (600-71-2-57), (R), $1,450,000

• Ruggieri, J & R to Frend, Eric, 3690 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-6-6), (R), $633,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Corwin, K to Eightofus Family LP, 210 Marratooka Ln (1000-115-3-11), (R), $435,000

• Cutajar, O & D to 25 Adams Place Inc, 680 E Legion Ave (1000-143-4-12), (R), $225,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 76 Sound Ave LLC to Fimognari, Alison, 190 Park Rd (600-13-5-1), (R), $329,000

• Ellis, J to Kiernan, Christopher, 20 Sea Breeze Dr (600-14-1-15.2), (R), $584,000

• Sanger-Profit, E to 1888 Centerville LLC, 3718 Sound Ave (600-18-1-1), (R), $385,000

• Leslie, A & G to Ballyhalwick LLC, 91 Sandpiper Dr (600-18-1-2.1), (R), $1,300,000

• Grexer, J by Executor to Paluck, Michael, 37 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-37), (R), $350,000

• Golden Wealth Prprts to Herrera-Castillo, Hector, 1106 Roanoke Ave (600-102-4-20), (R), $300,000

• Hulse, J by Executor to Glass, Benjamin, 64 Sunrise Ave (600-111-3-34), (R), $285,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 43 Myrtle Road SI LLC, 43 Myrtle Rd (700-12-1-12), (V), $295,000

• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 64 Myrtle Road SI LLC, 64 Myrtle Rd (700-12-1-14), (V), $305,000

• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 45 Myrtle Road SI, 45 Myrtle Rd (700-12-1-15), (R), $400,000

• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 58 Tuthill Dr SI LLC, 58 Tuthill Dr (700-12-2-14.2), (R), $825,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Swiatocha, W to Croteau, Markis, 3150 Boisseau Ave (1000-55-6-8), (R), $629,000

• Kilfoil, P & L to Belville, Ryan, 215 Garden Ct (1000-63-7-17.9), (R), $799,000

• Regan, R & E Trust to Horne, Karen, 45 Oakwood Dr (1000-70-13-1), (R), $554,000

• Beinert, M to Fonti, Dominic, 522 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-4-27), (R), $660,000

• Bokros, A & Delaney, A to Stalzer, Richard, 2600 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-7-7.1), (R), $545,000

• North Eastwood Prprts to Nolan, Daniel, 5532 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-4-40), (R), $325,000

• Keenan, J & K to Dennis, Ward, 1465 Brigantine Dr (1000-79-4-56), (R), $676,000

• Basin Road Realty Trst to Peconic River LLC, 450 & 520 Basin Rd (1000-81-1-18), (R), $1,725,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• 94 Joan LLC to Belnavis, Gairy, 74 19th St (600-53-1-47), (R), $460,000

• Deegan, J to Franzese, Joseph, 120 Josephine Dr (600-95-2-13), (R), $455,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)