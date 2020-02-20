Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 20, 2020
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 4-10, 2020.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Daley Family Trust to Begy, Joseph, 67 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.23), (R), $335,000
• Cucchi, J to Tuba-Nievez, Jhovani, 127 Broad Ave (600-85-2-75), (R), $488,000
• Steiner, R & M to Probst, Thomas, 16 Bay Harbor Rd (600-113-4-25), (R), $848,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Piscitelli, E Trust to Sznurkowski Trust, Patricia, 23 Golden Spruce Dr (600-81.1-1-4), (R), $535,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Hedler, A to Nicolini, John, 725 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-2-17), (R), $400,000
• 1600 Pine Tree LLC to 1600 Pine Tree Road Cutchogue, 1600 Pine Tree Rd (1000-98-1-19), (R), $915,000
• Rimor Development LLC to Schultheis, Gerard, Harvest Pointe Home #5 (1000-102.1-1-5), (R), $707,820
• Out North East LLC to Cosgrove, Brian, 1200 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-9-3), (R), $2,200,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Kernan, K by Executor to Fishers Overlook Partners, Oriental Ave (1000-10-8-12), (R), $3,000,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Inisfada Realty Corp to Bolvito Garcia, Edin, 34 Temple Ave (900-148-1-52), (R), $290,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Bonnie Capital LLC to Alexander Stephen Capital, 250 Dawn Dr (1000-35-5-12), (V), $295,000
• Bennett III, J & Brandt to 1655 Bay Shore Road LLC, 1655 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-4-6), (R), $1,360,000
• Thomson, J to 214 Front Street LLC, 214 Front St (1001-4-9-21), (C), $640,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Albert Schmitt & Sons to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, Main Rd & 1176 Main Rd (600-69-2-17), (V), $2,900,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Baumgratz, M by Executor to Wang, Daniel, 8 Maple Ln (600-71-2-57), (R), $1,450,000
• Ruggieri, J & R to Frend, Eric, 3690 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-6-6), (R), $633,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Corwin, K to Eightofus Family LP, 210 Marratooka Ln (1000-115-3-11), (R), $435,000
• Cutajar, O & D to 25 Adams Place Inc, 680 E Legion Ave (1000-143-4-12), (R), $225,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• 76 Sound Ave LLC to Fimognari, Alison, 190 Park Rd (600-13-5-1), (R), $329,000
• Ellis, J to Kiernan, Christopher, 20 Sea Breeze Dr (600-14-1-15.2), (R), $584,000
• Sanger-Profit, E to 1888 Centerville LLC, 3718 Sound Ave (600-18-1-1), (R), $385,000
• Leslie, A & G to Ballyhalwick LLC, 91 Sandpiper Dr (600-18-1-2.1), (R), $1,300,000
• Grexer, J by Executor to Paluck, Michael, 37 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-37), (R), $350,000
• Golden Wealth Prprts to Herrera-Castillo, Hector, 1106 Roanoke Ave (600-102-4-20), (R), $300,000
• Hulse, J by Executor to Glass, Benjamin, 64 Sunrise Ave (600-111-3-34), (R), $285,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 43 Myrtle Road SI LLC, 43 Myrtle Rd (700-12-1-12), (V), $295,000
• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 64 Myrtle Road SI LLC, 64 Myrtle Rd (700-12-1-14), (V), $305,000
• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 45 Myrtle Road SI, 45 Myrtle Rd (700-12-1-15), (R), $400,000
• Ivers Jr, AW by Executor to 58 Tuthill Dr SI LLC, 58 Tuthill Dr (700-12-2-14.2), (R), $825,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Swiatocha, W to Croteau, Markis, 3150 Boisseau Ave (1000-55-6-8), (R), $629,000
• Kilfoil, P & L to Belville, Ryan, 215 Garden Ct (1000-63-7-17.9), (R), $799,000
• Regan, R & E Trust to Horne, Karen, 45 Oakwood Dr (1000-70-13-1), (R), $554,000
• Beinert, M to Fonti, Dominic, 522 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-4-27), (R), $660,000
• Bokros, A & Delaney, A to Stalzer, Richard, 2600 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-7-7.1), (R), $545,000
• North Eastwood Prprts to Nolan, Daniel, 5532 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-4-40), (R), $325,000
• Keenan, J & K to Dennis, Ward, 1465 Brigantine Dr (1000-79-4-56), (R), $676,000
• Basin Road Realty Trst to Peconic River LLC, 450 & 520 Basin Rd (1000-81-1-18), (R), $1,725,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• 94 Joan LLC to Belnavis, Gairy, 74 19th St (600-53-1-47), (R), $460,000
• Deegan, J to Franzese, Joseph, 120 Josephine Dr (600-95-2-13), (R), $455,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)