Real Estate Transfers: March 28, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 26, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jeffrey S Wigle to Robert McLaughlin,15 Cruise Street (600-13-3-47) (R) $500,000

• Berenice Busson & Robert Sikorski to Gerald Johnson & Judith Yang, 58 Founders Path (600-39-6-4) (R) $900,000

• Joanna Shirin & Alexander Leytman to Kevin & Susan McEvoy, 356 Oakleigh Avenue Unit 22 (600-40.01-1-22) (R) $500,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Kathryn Pidgeon to John & Renee Fondacaro, 35995 Main Road (1000-97-1-21) (R) $1,350,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Harry & Kerry-Ann Zolotas to Miguel & Kalliopi Delgado, 525 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-1-5.005) (R) $1,493,500

• Francine Levine Trust to Cindy Schreiner, 8440 Main Road (1000-31-7-3) (R) $1,050,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 103-105 Front Street LLC to Aldos Greenport NY LLC, 105 Front Street (1001-5-4-17) (C) $3,000,000

• Robert & Carly Pollock to James & Linda Kearns, 215 6th Avenue (1001-4-4-2) (R) $1,075,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Maura Daly to Lauretta & Robert Mueller & Samantha Skelton, 150 Birch Drive South (1000-128-4-10) (R) $625,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Bayhaus Properties LLC to Lynn Downing, 4520 New Suffolk Road (1000-110-8-28.001) (R) $1,150,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• AD Enterprises to G & G Vue Property LLC, 442 West Main Street (600-128-2-14.001) (C) $3,350,000

• Ariana Kahn to Jenna Osteen, 12 North Walk (600-7-2-3.001) (R) $1,115,000

• Smiletown 960 LLC to 960 Roanoke LLC, 960 Roanoke Avenue (600-107-2-5) (C) $550,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Judith Christrup to Janine de Peyer-Reilly, 44 Lake Drive, (700-19-1-108) (R) $1,800,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Alan & Deirdre Osofsky to Martin 60C LLC, 45 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-36) (V) $750,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Michelle Magrino to Darrin Skrezec & Edward Skrezec, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 15A (1000-63.01-1-21) (R) $600,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• James & Denise Saint John to Ryan Johnston, 18 Diana Court (600-96-1-10.001) (R) $875,000

• James & Ellen Madden to Bradley & Brigitte Sajeski, 107 Hidden Pond Path (600-115-1-2.029) (R) $830,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)