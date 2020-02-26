Calverton man indicted on federal child pornography charges

A 35-year-old Calverton man is among four people who have been indicted on federal child pornography charges, according to documents filed with the U.S. Eastern District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Taylor Pick of Calverton is facing three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors allege that Mr. Pick did knowingly “use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor, to wit: John Doe, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing one or more visual depictions of such conduct.”

The indictment cites three multimedia files dated Dec. 13, 2019 and Jan. 15 of this year that are associated with Mr. Pick’s charges.

Also charged in the grand jury indictment are Jonathan Berretta of Centereach, Maureen Serra of Lake Ronkonkoma and Benjamin Downs, of Massachusetts, who prosecutors say conspired with Mr. Pick to produce the images and videos “knowing and having reason to know that such visual depictions would be transported and transmitted” via mail and the Internet.

Four minors, three girls and one boy, are referenced in the indictment, which did not list their ages.

The document states that the incidents occurred between January 2018 and February 2020 within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere.

If convicted, Mr. Pick could face between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.

A spokesperson for the U.S Attorney’s office said all four defendants are in custody and will be arraigned on the charges before United States District Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip on March 4.

