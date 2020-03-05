Real Estate Transfers: March 5, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 18-24, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Carillo, F & D to Guja, Gary, 97 Grant Dr (600-66-5-9), (R), $538,000

• Verderber, J to Demar, Dean, Hubbard Ave (600-86-6-1), (V), $200,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Edgett, S to Mysak, Blaise, 565 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-27.2), (R), $495,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Murray, I to Stang, Philip, 2820 Shipyard Ln, #1F2 (1000-38.2-1-12), (C), $705,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Fishers Island Utility to Town of Southold, Pvt Rd Off E End Rd (1000-3-7-3), (V), $480,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Humphrey, C & Olson, T to Hyperapps LLC, 214 Sylvan Ave (900-123-1-41), (R), $975,000

• Trent, D & Gamble by Referee to Trent, Lee, 56 Quogue Ave (900-145-1-2), (R), $205,000

• Devon, J to DeLeon-Cuellar, Humberto, 415 Flanders Blvd S (900-167-2-17), (R), $395,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Zehner, H & D Trusts to Bliagos, Dimitrios, 650 Moores Ln (1000-33-2-40), (R), $665,000

• Johnston, M by Executors to Woods, William, 235 Bridge St (1000-34-3-47), (R), $390,000

• Prior, K & A to Jackson, Todd, 510 Flint St (1000-48-2-20), (R), $439,000

LAUREL (11948)

• 7217 Great Peconic Bay to de Lannoy, Andrew, 7217 Great Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-1.6), (V), $235,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• George L. Penny Inc to 12585 Sound LLC, 12585 Sound Ave (1000-141-3-38.1), (C), $2,400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Ruscavich, J & E to Ponce Garcia, Jairon, 60 Fanning Blvd (600-84-4-10), (R), $370,000

• Hudson, Z by Referee to Brookfield Towers Realty, 32 Lewis St (600-105-2-10), (R), $192,861

• 609 Northville Tpke to Martinez, Juan, 609 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-14.2), (R), $395,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Dell Aquila, P & K to Froelich, Shai, 14395 Main Bayview Rd (1000-89-1-3.2), (R), $819,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Bruno & B & B North Fork to Howie, Robert, 235 Bayberry Rd (1000-76-1-5), (R), $285,000

• Deliteris, C & C to Goed Intent LLC, 355 Summer Ln (1000-78-9-12), (V), $167,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Golfo Development to Kelly Development Corp, 101 Longview Dr, Lot 1 (600-25-3-9.1), (V), $140,000

• Golfo Development to Kelly Real Estate Inc, 101 Longview Dr, Lot 2 (600-25-3-9.2), (V), $140,000

• Daniel, D & L to Rambo, Jo, 24 Hill St E (600-27-2-21), (R), $275,000

• Tartaglia, R to Kirmish, Brent, 218 Dogwood Dr (600-54-1-10), (R), $380,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)