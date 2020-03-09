This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic will be closed this week after it learned Suffolk County’s first positively diagnosed coronavirus patient is a staff member there, the brewery said in a statement.

The brewery said the employee had not been to work since Feb. 24. He personally notified them of his diagnoses Sunday afternoon, the statement said.

“Upon being informed, the company initiated contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health (DOH), notified all employees, and followed CDC recommended guidelines,” the statement continued. “The DOH expressed their approval and full agreement with these actions.

“As such, any food service and our tasting room in Peconic will remain closed through the end of this week. A qualified cleaning company has been contracted to perform a deep cleaning of the premises. Questions about specifics of this case should be directed to the DOH.”

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District has also ordered a staff member who worked a weekend job at the brewery to stay home until they are declared by a doctor to be unaffected, Superintendent Jill Gierasch wrote in an email to the school community Monday morning.

The superintendent said the employee has not been in contact with the patient in 11 days and is showing no signs of illness and school has remained open.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county received confirmation of the positive COVID-19 patient Sunday morning. County officials identified the patient only as a 42-year-old male, however more details have since been released in messages from local school districts to parents.

Greenport-Southold superintendent David Gamberg in a call home to parents Sunday night said the man checked in to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and was transferred to Stony Brook Southampton.

While no additional cases have been announced yet, Shoreham-Wading River schools were closed Monday amid fears of a possible coronavirus case related to a staff member’s spouse.