Former Pulaski Street principal to retire at end of year

Former Pulaski Street School principal Dave Densieski is expected to retire at the end of this academic year, according to the Riverhead Board of Education agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Mr. Densieski, who was reassigned to the office of Pupil Personnel Services in November 2019 amid “active personnel investigations,” is expected to leave the district June 30, 2020. The reason for the reassignment was not indicated in personnel reports.

Former Pulaski Street orchestra teacher Christina Mercurio was also reassigned to Pupil Personnel Services in November. Ms. Mercurio was later transferred to Aquebogue Elementary School on Jan. 6 to teach general music classes to K-4 students.

In December, the school board appointed Patrick Burke to fill in as elementary principal at Pulaski Street School. His term was said to run “until it is determined by the Board of Education that such appointment is no longer necessary,” documents stated.

Mr. Densieski earns $183,382 and is one of the top 10 highest paid employees in the district, according to SeeThroughNY.

Director Of Pupil Personnel Services Eileen Manitta, who was appointed in June 2018 after serving as high school assistant principal for several years, is also set to retire at the end of June, according to district documents.

The Board of Education will vote on the retirements at Tuesday’s regular board meeting. The board is expected to go into executive session at the start of the 6 p.m. meeting and then open the public session at 7 p.m.