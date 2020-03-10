Police: Aquebogue man’s death being investigated as homicide

Suffolk County Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of an Aquebogue man found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday night, police said.

Riverhead police found Lee Pederson deceased while doing a welfare check at his home at 45 Pine Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., police said.

It was determined during an autopsy that Pederson, 69, died of a gunshot wound.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.