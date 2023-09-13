Local kids make a difference at North Fork Animal Welfare League

Deborah Wetzel photo

Some families don’t have the time required to care for a pet, but have children with a passion for animals. For them, a good option might be volunteering at the North Fork Animal Welfare League in Aquebogue.

About 20 youngsters between 7 and 16 years old already do just that, spending time every week walking, playing and socializing with the dogs and cats. And because the shelter requires them to be accompanied by an adult, moms and dads are volunteering, too.

“There are so many opportunities to teach her to give back to the community, to show kindness and support for the animals. I’m so proud that she’s so active. They really care about the animals here at the shelter,” said Keri Shields of Jamesport, whose 8-year-old daughter Kylie raised $150 for the shelter in just one day selling lemonade at the family’s yard sale in May.

“Every time we have a break from school, I go there. I love animals. The dogs are so fun to walk!” Kylie said.

All four sons in the Kaessinger family of Southold have devoted time to the shelter for the past year. 13-year-old Vance feels connected to the animals. “I read to them,” he said “They’re scared at first, but then they calm down.” And his triplet, Grayson, pointed out “Giving the animals attention and socializing with them helps them to be adoptable.” Their mom, Brandy, believes “an hour of our time means a lot to the animals.”

With seven miles of trails on the NFAWL property, the dogs get plenty of exercise and so do the young volunteers. It’s a daddy-daughter thing every Sunday for Vincent Giustizia and 7-year-old Madison of Selden. “One time I walked a dog into town and someone adopted him,” she said.

“Seeing her passionate about this is what matters to me. It’s not every day that kids find something other than the computer that they’re passionate about,” said her father.

Once the kids complete the training program, everyone is assigned a specific dog or cat. Sherri Campbell, NFAWL volunteer coordinator, said the youngsters cuddle with the cats and fill out a chart to keep track of which dogs have been walked and when. They also take part in scheduled activities such as hiding treats for the animals and blowing bubbles, which the dogs love.

“We do a ‘day in the life’ of a shelter,” Ms. Campbell said. “We show them how we do enrichment, which means we go above and beyond because we want our dogs to succeed.”

NFAWL needs more young volunteers, so if your child is interested, email Ms. Campbell at [email protected].