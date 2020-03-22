How to help: PBMC seeks volunteers to donate food, water for hospital staff via meal train

Volunteers are being sought for a meal train to support staff at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

PBMC president and CEO Andy Mitchell and deputy executive director Amy Loeb said in a newsletter that at any time there are often about 100 people in the building directly serving patients.

“We would be happy to accept any number of meals per day,” they said. “Our team also needs bottled water to stay hydrated.”

Volunteers can sign up for specific times via the meal train webpage that was just created and the effort will begin Monday. Donations are sought for bottled water, lunch and dinner.

“Let’s come together to both support our local restaurants and the team at Peconic Bay Medical Center,” the meal train page says.

A volunteer signed up to donate eight pizzas on Tuesday for dinner.

PBMC is also in need of masks and safety goggles to build its supply and ensure the safety of its team moving forward, they said. The hospital is accepting surgical masks, goggles, and N95 masks for donation at the front door of the hospital. They can be left with hospital security so no one has to enter the building. Many construction companies use N95s and any donation would be appreciated, Mr. Mitchell and Ms. Loeb said.

The hospital is also requesting pictures, specifically if kids can send artwork (no bigger than 8.5×14) for patients who cannot receive visitors and to the staff to brighten their days.

“To know that our community is behind them will make a difference,” they said. “It’s also a great opportunity to talk to our kids about what is going on. There are some great infographics on our Facebook page that can help facilitate conversation. Artwork can be mailed to:

Peconic Bay Medical Center, Healthcare Heroes

1300 Roanoke Avenue

Riverhead, NY 11901

The art work can also be dropped off at the front entrance of the medical center with security.

The hospital is also asking any retired health care provider who is able to help to contact human resources department at 631-548-6340.

Donations are also being accepted here.

The hospital completed a 16-bed COVID unit this weekend in the shell space of the new Corey Critical Care Pavillion, which was intended for future expansion of the emergency department.

“We have incurred so many expenses that were not planned for so any support is greatly appreciated,” Mr. Mitchell and Ms. Loeb said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that all hospitals are required to submit a plan to increase capacity by 100%. A mandate of 50% has been set.

Any questions can be submitted to the External Affairs office at 631-548-6080 or by emailing [email protected].