Real Estate Transfers: March 26, 2020
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 8-14, 2020.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Schiller, P to Vazquez Torres, Solange, 1826 Edwards Ave & lot 52 (600-39-2-24), (R), $583,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Pagnotta, G & M to St, John, James, 2266 River Rd (600-137-4-1.1), (R), $290,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Oregon LLC to Boyle, Erik, 3035 Mulberry St (1000-83-2-12.6), (V), $500,000
• Rimor Development LLC to Cohen I Trust, Harvest Pointe, Home 21 (1000-102.1-1-21), (R), $717,860
FLANDERS (11901)
• Fisher Organization to Palacios, Jose, 208 Riverside Ave (900-122-1-36), (R), $290,000
• Contos, P & M & N & A to Miccio, Frank, 47 Oaks Ave (900-123-3-9), (R), $240,000
• County of Suffolk to Gazza, Blair, 178 Flanders Blvd (900-145-3-22), (V), $7,200
• Caulfield, T to Hallock, William, 51 Lakeview Dr (900-163-2-23), (R), $350,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Nicholson, B to Carter, Noah, 360 Flint St (1000-48-2-23), (R), $790,000
• Coutrier, Murray et al to Dembski, Stephen, 417 West St (1001-4-5-2), (R), $380,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Schait, R & J to Castaneda, Fredy, 1480 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-3-5.12), (R), $629,000
• Munch, I Trust to McCaskie, Ronald, 2790 Westphalia Rd (1000-114-7-3), (R), $520,000
• Keegan, J & Trust to Robert-Demolaize, Guillaume, 360 Bayer Rd (1000-139-3-22), (R), $456,700
PECONIC (11958)
• Church, R & M to Batist, Arnold, 1375 Mill Rd (1000-74-2-10.3), (V), $285,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Hanauer, S &S Trusts to Belz, Bradley, 5 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-5), (R), $980,000
• Hallock, P to Avetisov, George, 66 Pier Ave (600-8-7-1), (V), $220,000
• Coleman, R to Costa, Rebecca, 3104 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-196), (R), $365,000
• Osborne Acres LLC to Gandolfo Jr, David, 5 Honey Ln (600-81-2-2.9), (R), $472,000
• Waide, S & D to Pinol-Osorio, Cruz, 159 Arrowhead Ave (600-82-5-15), (R), $440,000
• Aiken, J to Edgemere Waterfall Capital, 1121 Woodcrest Ave (600-122-1-6), (R), $256,000
• US Bank National As to 204 Maple Ave LLC, 204 Maple Ave (600-129-2-26), (R), $370,650
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Garofalo, D & C to Ciaravino, Todd, 7630 Main Bayview &07-049 (1000-78-5-16), (R), $849,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Sippel, B & Tracy, K to Niemczyk, Jeffrey, 60 Shirley St (600-27-1-15.2), (R), $360,000
• Flood, D & Goode, E to Ochoa, Jason, 6361 N Country Rd (600-55-2-14), (R), $325,000
• Persen, W to Gallagher, Steven, 3 Indianwood Ct (600-115-1-14), (R), $780,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)