Real Estate Transfers: March 26, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 8-14, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Schiller, P to Vazquez Torres, Solange, 1826 Edwards Ave & lot 52 (600-39-2-24), (R), $583,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Pagnotta, G & M to St, John, James, 2266 River Rd (600-137-4-1.1), (R), $290,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Oregon LLC to Boyle, Erik, 3035 Mulberry St (1000-83-2-12.6), (V), $500,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Cohen I Trust, Harvest Pointe, Home 21 (1000-102.1-1-21), (R), $717,860

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fisher Organization to Palacios, Jose, 208 Riverside Ave (900-122-1-36), (R), $290,000

• Contos, P & M & N & A to Miccio, Frank, 47 Oaks Ave (900-123-3-9), (R), $240,000

• County of Suffolk to Gazza, Blair, 178 Flanders Blvd (900-145-3-22), (V), $7,200

• Caulfield, T to Hallock, William, 51 Lakeview Dr (900-163-2-23), (R), $350,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Nicholson, B to Carter, Noah, 360 Flint St (1000-48-2-23), (R), $790,000

• Coutrier, Murray et al to Dembski, Stephen, 417 West St (1001-4-5-2), (R), $380,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Schait, R & J to Castaneda, Fredy, 1480 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-3-5.12), (R), $629,000

• Munch, I Trust to McCaskie, Ronald, 2790 Westphalia Rd (1000-114-7-3), (R), $520,000

• Keegan, J & Trust to Robert-Demolaize, Guillaume, 360 Bayer Rd (1000-139-3-22), (R), $456,700

PECONIC (11958)

• Church, R & M to Batist, Arnold, 1375 Mill Rd (1000-74-2-10.3), (V), $285,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hanauer, S &S Trusts to Belz, Bradley, 5 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-5), (R), $980,000

• Hallock, P to Avetisov, George, 66 Pier Ave (600-8-7-1), (V), $220,000

• Coleman, R to Costa, Rebecca, 3104 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-196), (R), $365,000

• Osborne Acres LLC to Gandolfo Jr, David, 5 Honey Ln (600-81-2-2.9), (R), $472,000

• Waide, S & D to Pinol-Osorio, Cruz, 159 Arrowhead Ave (600-82-5-15), (R), $440,000

• Aiken, J to Edgemere Waterfall Capital, 1121 Woodcrest Ave (600-122-1-6), (R), $256,000

• US Bank National As to 204 Maple Ave LLC, 204 Maple Ave (600-129-2-26), (R), $370,650

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Garofalo, D & C to Ciaravino, Todd, 7630 Main Bayview &07-049 (1000-78-5-16), (R), $849,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Sippel, B & Tracy, K to Niemczyk, Jeffrey, 60 Shirley St (600-27-1-15.2), (R), $360,000

• Flood, D & Goode, E to Ochoa, Jason, 6361 N Country Rd (600-55-2-14), (R), $325,000

• Persen, W to Gallagher, Steven, 3 Indianwood Ct (600-115-1-14), (R), $780,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)