Sixth member of Peconic Landing in Greenport dies from COVID-19

Peconic Landing in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An 89-year-old Peconic Landing member has died from COVID-19, the Greenport retirement and life care community said in a press release Wednesday.

It is the sixth death at Peconic Landing from the virus this week.

The member, a man whose identity is not being released “out of respect for the family,” was the first and, to date only, resident of the independent living section of the community to contract novel coronavirus. He had no known pre-existing conditions, Peconic Landing said.

“During this period of great sadness, we want to express our deepest sympathies and support to the family and loved ones of our beloved member,” said Robert J. Syron, President and CEO. “We send you strength, love, and support on behalf of the entire Peconic Landing community.”

Five other members — all in their late 80s or older — who lived at Peconic Landing, where the virus has spread to at least 18 members, have died.

County Executive Steve Bellone said Tuesday that 17 Suffolk residents have died from COVID-19. That number now appears to be at least 19.