Community calendar: Feb. 1, 2024

Fundraisers

Thursday, Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: Empty Bowls 2024 at the Riverhead High School cafeteria, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead. Purchase a bowl donated by high school ceramics students and receive a ticket for a bowl of soup made by cooking club members and bread donated by Blue Duck Bakery. Money raised donated to local food pantries.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m.: Pride Love Dance Party at RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave, Riverhead hosted by North Fork Women. Guest of honor is Lori Panarello. Funds raised will sponsor North Fork Women in the second annual North Fork Pride Parade. Cash bar and food for purchase by Dashboard Diner food truck. Tickets: $20, $50, $100 at northforkwomen.org.

Jan. 16-Feb. 15: Pre-sale for Soups for the Soul fundraiser for Jefferson Temple Church of God In Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Menu options: broccoli and cheddar, butternut squash, chicken pot pie, beef chili, split pea with ham and chicken tortilla. Meals come with 12-ounce soup, drink, house salad, a roll or tortilla chips and apple crisp. $14. Pre-sale ends Feb. 15. Order pickup Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m. at the church. For information or to order: call 631-734-5498 or text 631-276-9385.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car Parts and Automania Swap Meet at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Sponsored by the Antique Automobile Club of America, Peconic Bay region. Information: 631-208-6725; [email protected].

Lectures

Monday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.: Colton Lipfert: Peace Corps Experience at Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Mr. Lipfert presents on his experience in Zambia, the work he’s done for Peace Corps and beyond. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Local history

Saturday, Feb. 3, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Cultural Landscape Walking Tour at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Historical walk through preserve to historic hedgerows, Camp Carey site and view of a War of 1812 battle. Walk conducted by MaryLaura Lamont. Meet in upper parking lot. Snow/rain cancels. Information and reservations: 631-315-5475.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Get to know us better dinner hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council at Touch of Venice, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Adults, $45; children age 6 to 12, $20; children under 6, free. Tickets on Eventbrite here. Limited number of tickets available. Information and reservations: 207-233-5666.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2: p.m.: Talk on Early 19th Century Woven Coverlets of Long Island hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council in the community room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Talk given by colonial textile historian and curator/collections manager of Huntington Historical Society Emily Werner. Information: 631-734-6360.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m.: The Emergence of a True North Fork Cuisine with chef John Ross at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. First talk of Southold Historical Museum 2024 winter lecture series, “Farm to Table: A Not So New Concept.” Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Meetings

Thursday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District Board of Commissioners Work Session at Veterans Beach Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m.: Southold Town Garden Club meets to discuss ReWild Long Island, native gardening and grant opportunities at Southold Free Library. Free and open to the public. Information: 631-804-7752.

Music

Saturday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m.: Concert Pianist Anne Taffel in concert at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Music from Beethoven, Chopin and Earl Wild (a fantasy on Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess”). Register: 631-477-0660.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 1:30 p.m.: Anastasia René: ’20s Jazz at North Shore Public Library, Shoreham. Music from Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and more. Register: 631-929-4488.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.: The Island Jazz Express Valentine’s Day concert at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Big band and vocal music of Count Basie, Buddy Rich, George Gershwin and more. Tickets, $20; available at jamesportmeetinghouse.org or at the door.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2-3:30 p.m.: Gene Casey Country Concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Performance, artist meet and greet reception and refreshments. Information and registration: 631-734-6360.

The natural world

Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.: Winter Watershed Walk with Peconic Baykeeper and Peconic Estuary Partnership at Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve, 3675 Lake Ave., Riverhead. All ages welcome. Registration required: [email protected], [email protected].

Saturday, Feb. 17, 9-11 a.m.: Great Backyard Bird Count Family Walk at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 County Road 48, Greenport. Kyra Leonardi leads the walk and discusses how to participate in this global bird count. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Theatre

Fridays-Sundays, Jan. 19-Feb. 4: ‘Wonder of the World’ at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave, Mattituck. Directed by Robert Horn and produced by Kim Cappiello. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Information and tickets: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through February: Good Ground Artists group show at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through Feb. 3: Between the Bay and the Sound: A North Fork Family Album at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Photos from the 1860s to the 1960s from the collection of Ellen Doughty Korsower, curated by Helene Verin.

Through Feb. 4: Port + Harbor: Preservation, Not Speculation by Sabina Streeter at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660.

Through February: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cutchogue Library. 631-734-6360.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, SuffolkCountyHistoricalSociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

