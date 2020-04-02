Real Estate Transfers: April 2, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 15-21, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Josephson, M Trust to Farina, Thomas, 117 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.13), (R), $427,500

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Reidy, B & C to Guercio, Roy, 1901 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-132), (R), $425,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Haack, W & B to Maloney, Dennis, 104 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.23), (R), $520,000

• Country View Homes to Spano, Jesseca, 77 Kay Rd (600-115.1-1-43), (R), $335,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bieber, J & L to Kalish, Gary, 1140 Duck Pond Rd (1000-83-4-11), (R), $680,000

• McGann, J & B to Judge, Joseph, 255 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-24), (R), $600,000

• Arra, A to Dempsey, Michael, 2350 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-6-13), (R), $525,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Flaherty, J & J to Grover, Andrew, 90 The Strand (1000-21-5-8), (R), $1,285,000

• Bonacum R & B to Pinkwater, Susan, 2737 Rocky Point Rd (1000-30-3-6), (R), $479,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fannie Mae to Bohlen, Lynn, 42 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-40), (R), $251,000

• Leeward Corp to BWINBTWRE Corp, 29 Dale Ave (900-149-2-10), (R), $309,000

• Miceli Tekel Trust to Mastorakis, Anastasios, 8 Birch Ave (900-149-2-29), (R), $347,500

• Leeward Corp to Cali Happy Realty Corp, Scrub Property (900-215.2-1-19), (V), $50,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Anavi, Y to Silverstein, Steven, 1355 Shore Dr (1000-47-2-27), (R), $2,000,000

• Zito, J & S to Heit, Lawrence, 235 Linnet St (1000-48-2-33.1), (R), $730,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Finnegan, M & I to Maul, George, 775 Farmveu Rd (1000-121-7-5), (R), $710,500

• Swanson,G & Wiebe, L to Gomez II, Richard, 185 Maiden Ln (1000-140-1-9), (R), $550,000

ORIENT (11957)

• LaDuca, R to Brown, Christopher, 1525 Greenway E (1000-15-1-12), (V), $235,500

PECONIC (11958)

• 1685 Peconic LLC to Peconic Lane LLC, 1685 Peconic Ln (1000-74-5-8), (V), $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hodun Jr, E & S & T & W Jr to Limonius Farm Holdings LLC, 1001 Reeves Ave (600-43-2-5), (V), $200,000

• Hodun Jr, E & W Jr & T & S to Limonius Farm Holdings LLC, Reeves Ave (600-65-1-9.4), (V), $2,000,000

• Goodness & Mercy by Referee to Pennymac Corp, 23 Midway Dr (600-84-2-20), (R), $150,000

• Scholl, J & L to Ramos, Humberto & Gerardo, 809 Ostrander Ave (600-126-3-18), (R), $400,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Patton, J to 3 Burro Hall Lane LLC, 3 Burro Hall Ln (700-14-2-60.10), (V), $450,000

• Ross, D by Executor to Cuccurullo, Paul, 15 S Cartwright Rd (700-15-4-138), (R), $610,000

• Breitweiser, K to Burgess, Mitchell, 28 S Menantic Rd (700-18-2-82.1), (R), $2,800,000

• GBP 3 Conrad LLC to Costello, Michael, 3 Conrad Rd (700-18-3-27), (R), $1,125,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Lent, S by Executor to Alfonsi, Joseph, 425 Ruch Ln (1000-52-3-3), (R), $465,000

• Fannie Mae to Zuniga, Roger, 75 Wild Cherry Way (1000-52-3-27), (R), $441,900

• Robco Realty LLC to Jensen, Anders, 605 Youngs Ave (1000-61-4-27), (R), $500,000

• Barnes, J & S to O’Donnell, Veronica, 325 Horton Ln (1000-63-5-17), (R), $690,000

• 1210 Hiawatha’s Path to Bongiorni, Frank, 1210 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-65), (R), $599,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Olivo, R to Apelskog, Zachary, 29 Beach Rd (600-32-3-32.1), (R), $400,000

• Wormuth, G & J to Marrero, Anthony, 6 Francis St (600-74-1-17), (R), $440,000

• McCarthy, S to Colston, Jerry, 1479 Wading River Manorville (600-115-1-2.4), (R), $505,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)