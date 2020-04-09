Food distribution coming to Stotzky Park in Riverhead Friday

Riverhead Town is partnering with the Island Harvest food bank for a drive-up/walk-up food distribution center at Stotzky Park Friday, the town announced in a press release.

Food will be handed out at the park, located at 55 Columbus Avenue in Riverhead, from 1 to 3 p.m.

“During these difficult times as families are struggling physically and economically, it is important that we as leaders work closely with our non-profit community to ensure Riverhead is well served,” Councilwoman Catherine Kent said in a statement. “I encourage those in need to come and make use of this resource and thank you to Island Harvest for all you do to serve our community.”

Those who participate are asked to enter the park through Columbus Avenue, off Pulaski Street. Individuals on foot are asked to practice social distancing guidelines of at least six feet to ensure everyone’s safety, the town said. A bag of food will be provided to each car or individual.

Island Harvest is donating approximately 10 pallets of perishable and nonperishable food on a first-come, first-served basis and distribution will continue until the supplies are exhausted.

“We’re blessed to have this great organization helping so many communities on Long Island. Riverhead is privileged to have your support,” said Councilman Frank Beyrodt, a member of the Island Harvest Board of Directors.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar expressed gratitude to the Town Board and Island Harvest.

“The generous offer under this unprecedented public health crisis is most certainly welcomed,” she said.