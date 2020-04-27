In light of economic downturn, Riverhead Town Board seeks updated financials from CAT

The Riverhead Town Board is asking Calverton Aviation & Technology to voluntarily submit updated financial information and a commitment confirming their financial capability to proceed with the intended build-out of the property, according to Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who issued a press release to that effect Monday afternoon.

The request comes in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the severe economic impact it has had on the global economy, according to the supervisor.

CAT had proposed to build aviation and technology uses at the site.

“While an update for financial status was not stipulated in the original contract, we have urged CAT to consider this request,” Ms. Aguiar said.

“The request to volunteer updated financial documents is to reassure confidence to the Town Board and the public that CAT has the financial capability and readiness of funds to purchase the property and develop the property.”

“We all requested that,” said Councilman Tim Hubbard. “With the state of the economy because of the coronavirus, we want to make sure they can still do this.”

Representatives from CAT could not immediately be reached for comment.

The contract — which calls for the town to sell 1,643 acres of land to CAT at the Enterprise Park at Calverton for $40 million — calls for the 8-lot subdivision of the land to be complete by May 15, or either side could pull out of the deal.

The subdivision, which separates the three lots that would be sold to CAT from the three that the town will retain, is required in order to sell the lots.

CAT underwent a “qualified and eligible sponsor” hearing in 2018 to show that that they have the finances to buy the land and the ability to develop it in accordance with the intended development plan CAT submitted for the site.

The Town Board declared CAT “qualified and eligible” by a 3-2 vote in November 2018, with the vote split along party lines.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said the town is seeking the same information as during the qualified and eligible hearing.

“I think they will close on the property and build out the project and they will pay their $4 million per year in property taxes,” she said.

The town estimates that the land only — before it’s developed — will bring in $4 million per year in property tax revenue per year, she said.

Ms. Giglio said she believes only about 600 acres of the 1,643 can be developed because the rest will be limited by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“That’s certainly one of the things we were asking the town to do,” said Rex Farr of EPCAL Watch, a group that has been critical of the town’s handling of the EPCAL sale. “We’re on board with that. But do I think we’ll get it? I don’t know. That’s a whole other question.”

CAT is 75% controlled by Triple Five Group, best known a major development of malls such as the Mall of America in Minnesota, and 25% owned by Luminati Aerospace, which has moved its operations out of EPCAL.