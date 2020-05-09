Blotters: Man charged with stealing 1998 Honda

A cow was returned to its owner on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead last Tuesday night, according to Riverhead Town police. Additional information on that case was not available.

However, loose cows also were reported on Horton Avenue last Wednesday morning, and the town’s animal control department removed them from the road, according to police.

• Jermaine Crosby, 40, address unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Saturday night after being found in possession of a 1998 Honda that had been reported stolen from a home on Hinda Boulevard in Riverhead, according to police.

• Keith Fleischman, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment at police headquarters Friday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• A number of power tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on Industrial Boulevard in Riverhead last Tuesday morning. At about 1:20 a.m. that same day, someone was seen trying to remove tools from a car on JT Boulevard but fled the scene before police arrived.

• A Riverhead woman reported last Thursday night that an unknown woman in Franklin Square attempted to access the complainant’s TD Bank account at a branch in Franklin Square using a fake passport, according to police.

The complainant was told by Nassau County police that they would not file a report and that it would have to be initiated though the police department where she lives, according to Riverhead police.

• Two bottles of chocolate milk, two bottles of Tropicana orange juice, and one box of Entenmann’s donuts were reported stolen by a man at the 7-Eleven by the Roanoke traffic circle early Sunday at about 1 a.m.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival, according to police.

• Someone smashed two front door windows at the Salvation Army on East Main Street Friday afternoon and entered the building, although police said nothing was reported missing.

• A 40-bottle case of water was reported stolen from the Mobil gas station on East Main Street in Riverhead Saturday afternoon, according to police.

• A woman was seen stealing five Bluetooth headphones from Target on Route 58 Monday night and leaving the area in a Nissan Rogue, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Hampton Bays man for drunken driving in Flanders Friday night.

According to a police report, Gerson Ruiz, 28, was stopped for a traffic infraction near Short Street around 7:52 p.m. when an officer found he was intoxicated.

Mr. Ruiz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and several violations, police said.

• Police were called to a report of an attempted burglary in Riverside last Wednesday morning.

A woman called police around 10:35 a.m. to report that she heard someone outside her Pond Drive residence overnight, but did not see them and found her front storm door opened in the morning.

Nothing was reported stolen and the door was not damaged, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.