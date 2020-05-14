Real Estate Transfers: May 14, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 28-April 3, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Krusell, D by Executor to Birycki, Slawomir, 132 Donna Dr (600-79-5-59), (R), $449,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Bjertnes, K & A to Puello, Adelaida, 86 Sunny Line Dr (600-97-1-45), (R), $375,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Hopkins, C & D to Roditis, Nicholas, 800 West Rd (1000-110-5-44), (R), $1,780,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Gaipa Jr, W & L to Gaipa, Christopher, 8520 Route 25 (1000-31-7-4), (R), $409,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Albinson, J & G to Seaman, Andrew, 67 Reeves Bay Trail (900-122-3-30), (R), $399,000

• Xerri, M Trust to Deerkoski, Matthew, 28 Temple Ave (900-148-1-51), (R), $335,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 3060 North Road LLC to Teremetz Cum Laude LLC, 3060 Route 25 (1000-35-3-3), (R), $486,000

• Corwin, R to Skehan, Jeremy, 644 Third St (1001-2-5-2.3), (R), $550,000

• Macomber Jr, J to Tilford, Walter, 421 Fourth St (1001-6-6-12.2), (V), $200,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• O’Dea, R to Sajkowski, Vitali, 107 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.5), (V), $185,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Collins, K to Fraser, Suzanne, 6495 Great Peconic Bay Bl (1000-126-10-21), (R), $1,125,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Drum, H Trust to JJS Edgewater LLC, 610 Park Ave Ext (1000-123-8-28.6), (R), $975,000

• Davis, P to Finnegan, Martin, 1710 Pike St (1000-140-3-19.1), (R), $605,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Wetzel, A to Arias, Maria, 35 Second St (1000-117-10-20.4), (R), $999,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Federal National Mrtg to Moore, Patrick, 131 Sandpiper Dr (600-17-6-26), (R), $539,000

• NF Development LLC to Kieser, Edward, 20 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.9), (R), $515,254

• Cerrato, G & R to Morlock, Virginia, 3106 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-24), (R), $300,000

• Kreskowski, E to Beyel, Mitchell, 188 Hallock St (600-104-1-27.1), (R), $420,000

• Scheschowitz, M to Cammarota, Rocco, 131 Southern Pkwy (600-107-2-45), (R), $402,000

• Wernikowski, R, S & S to Champion II Group LLC, 1131 Woodcrest Ave (600-122-1-7), (R), $185,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Librett, H to Hintermeier, Thomas, 9 Sunshine Rd (700-19-1-64), (R), $850,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Haigh, R to Carrington, Alexander, 2230 Cedar Dr (1000-77-2-19), (R), $550,000

• Fraser, S to Rutkin, Marlene, 800 Lakeside Dr (1000-90-3-6), (R), $1,599,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Bitalvo, A & V to Velasquez, Larry, 61 Cambridge Ct (600-35-4-8.1), (R), $639,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)