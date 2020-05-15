SWR school board adopts $77.2M budget; incumbents running unopposed

The Shoreham-Wading River school board met remotely last week to adopt a $77.2 million budget that has seen revisions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, officials were proposing a $77.4 million budget that would have funded several new initiatives, including wellness, art and world languages clubs, a summer science program and replacement of gym equipment.

Funding for those programs has been redirected to address distance learning needs created by COVID-19 and pay for additional sanitizing equipment and supplies, officials said.

The tax levy, which is the amount to be funded by taxpayers, was reduced by $1 million. The spending plan represents a 1.86% increase over last year’s $75.9 million budget.

District officials said the budget maintains current staffing and programming levels and was revised to prepare for the possibility of mid-year reductions in state aid funding.

A remote hearing will be held Tuesday, May 26, but officials did not provide additional details.

There are three open seats on the Board of Education and incumbents Katie Anderson, Henry Perez and president Michael Lewis have all filed petitions to seek new terms.

Prior to the June 9 vote, all registered voters will receive an absentee ballot and postage-paid return envelope.