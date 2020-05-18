Police investigating report of shots fired at Calverton Hills community; no victim located

Suffolk County Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a report of possible shots fired Sunday night at the Calverton Hills town homes.

Suffolk police said the shots were reportedly fired on Hill Circle in Calverton at approximately 7:05 p.m.

No victim has been located, police said shortly before 9 p.m. It remains an active investigation.

Police had blocked off the entrance to the town home complex shortly after the incident was reported and part of Edwards Avenue was also closed.

Further information was not yet available.