Real Estate Transfers: May 21, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 4-10, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Andersen, H by Executor to Biaggi, Michael, 808 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-16), (R), $370,500

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Harbes, P to Chumas, Charles, 455 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-14), (R), $705,000

• Green Leg Farms LLC to Rousso, Neil, Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-7.2), (V), $385,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Bennardo, S to Myers, Daniel, 510 The Crescent (1000-30-2-31), (R), $679,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Saretta, S by Admr to Fall Bay Securities LLC, 80 Quogue Ave (900-145-1-5), (R), $156,750

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mickaliger Jr, C to Diaz, Juan, 1 Youngs St (600-126-2-44), (R), $159,000

• Jasinski, L & Swislosky to Turner, Robert, 254 Fishel Ave (600-127-4-19), (R), $315,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Heimann, R & C to Meere, Jacqueline, 22 St. Mary’s Rd (700-15-4-13), (R), $945,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Anthony, V & M to Criollo, Steven & Luis & Blanca, 20 St Andrews Path (600-115-1-21), (R), $648,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)