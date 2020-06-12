Polish Town Fair canceled, downtown apartment building poised to clear another hurdle

The Polish Town Fair and Festival has been canceled for 2020. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 12.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s popular Polish Town Street Fair and Festival canceled for 2020

Four-story apartment building likely taking step forward despite objection from councilwoman

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold School District welcomes new superintendent

Southold School District preparing for reopening

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Sang Lee Farms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out this weekend

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day today and a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

It’s likely to be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures approaching the mid-70s throughout the weekend.