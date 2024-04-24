Daily Update: Blue Waves softballers stay unbeaten with Monday shutout

Riverhead sophomore Jordyn Kwasna rips the cover off the ball for the Blue Waves. (Bill Landon photo)

Here are the headlines for April 24, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves softballers stay unbeaten with Monday shutout

Students repurpose litter to create work of art with Cindy Pease Roe

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Calling all good eggs: It’s national volunteer month

Records expert takes Southold from paper to pixels

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Making a real difference on Shelter Island: Fire Department seeks volunteers

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Founders Tavern, Southold

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Lauren Lombardi’s spring arugula salad with asparagus and peas

