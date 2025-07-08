Motocross on track for Riverhead

Taking flight. A new motocross venue is on its way for Riverhead. (Credit: Scott Keegan)

It’s in the initial stages, but a motocross track might be coming to Riverhead.

A Calverton company, 10th Street Motocross, is proposing the 15-acre project at 2822 River Road, about a half-mile west of Edwards Avenue. Dan Duffy Sr. who, with his son Dan Jr., is the company’s owner, said he’s hopeful their plan will get the necessary approvals.

Motocross is off-road dirt bike racing held on small tracks, often featuring jumps, hills and obstacles. “We feel confident that we’ll get the okay,” Mr. Duffy said. “Everyone seems to love it and we’re addressing noise mitigation.”

There are several more laps to go, however.

Greg Bergman, senior planner for the town, said several government agencies have to sign off first. They include the fire marshal, the county’s Planning Commission and health services department, and the Town Board.

“If no agency objects, the Town Board can make a determination there are no significant impacts,” Mr. Bergman said. He said he is recommending the town bring in an acoustic consultant to see if noise reduction plans are adequate.

Mr. Duffy said the plans include a berm that’s 14 feet tall and 500 feet long, as well as an acoustic fence between the parking lot and the track. He added that they’ll be planting certain vegetation in the berm that also absorbs sound.

“We’ve tested it, and it falls well within the noise limits of the town,” he noted. “The town will have their expert take a look at our findings to verify them.”

Mr. Duffy said there shouldn’t be any traffic impact because the races take place only on weekends and the racers don’t all show up at the same time. He said there are nine houses between the proposed track and the Long Island Expressway on River Road, and four houses within 1,000 feet of the track.

“I wouldn’t be doing all this if I wasn’t confident about staying within the noise limits,” he said.

Asked whether the town is behind the project, Riverhead Councilman Bob Kern said, “I have not heard anyone expressing any problem with it. They do have to go through environmental review, but I’m in support of recreation for young people.”

Charlotte Van Cott, 75, is hoping the new track opens soon. A Cold Spring Harbor resident, Ms. Van Cott said there are no tracks near her, so she’s traveled to Mr. Duffy’s other track in Ronkonkoma.

“It’s really fun and if I don’t fall, it’s even better,” she said. “I’m a grandma! There are some very good women riders and some of the little kids on minibikes are fearless.”