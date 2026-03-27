Riverhead gang hit with 57-count indictment tied to murders, robberies

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced the indictment of 18 members of Riverhead’s ’48 Gang.’ (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A Riverhead-based gang tied to two murders, multiple shootings and a string of armed robberies has been hit with a sweeping indictment following a years-long Suffolk County investigation, District Attorney Ray Tierney announced Friday.

The 57-count indictment charges 18 alleged members and associates of what prosecutors call the “48 Gang,” accused of operating across Suffolk and Nassau counties between 2021 and 2025.

Prosecutors say the case spans two killings, eight armed robberies, five shootings and the possession of 13 illegal weapons.

“We were able to bring this significant indictment that covers crime spanning from Riverhead to Nassau County over a five-year period,” Mr. Tierney said at a press conference in Hauppague. “As a long-time prosecutor in Suffolk County, Riverhead has really been a linchpin in our gang investigations.”

Authorities say the group operated out of several Riverhead locations, including Oakland Drive — known as “4 Block” — along with Doctor’s Path Apartments and River Pointe Apartments on East Main Street.

Videos were shared of three robberies the gang allegedly conducted. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Investigators allege the gang funded its activity through illegal gun sales, robberies, narcotics distribution and financial fraud, using the proceeds to post bail and support incarcerated members.

Two alleged gang members, Justin Dicks and Jacob Moore, were charged in the 2021 killing of 18-year-old Marcel Harrington during a marijuana deal.

Another defendant, Nickomas Allen, was charged in the 2023 fatal shooting of Flanders resident James Ayers, which prosecutors say followed an argument in a parking lot outside River Pointe Apartments.

Some of the guns allegedly sold to the gang. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“The defendants are alleged to have driven from Riverhead and met Arrington on a quiet street in Mastic Beach,” Mr. Tierney said. “These defendants are alleged to have committed several other armed robberies in addition to the armed robberies of the marijuana dealers. The scheme to rob marijuana dealers was designed to avoid detection from law enforcement.”

Investigators also tied the group to a 2021 shooting into an unoccupied home in Aquebogue and gunfire aimed at a rival gang in Bellport the following year.

Three robberies — in Flanders, North Bellmore and Central Islip — were captured on video, with suspects allegedly stealing nearly $8,000 in cash.

“When we started in 2022, we promised we would bring a comprehensive, thorough and aggressive approach to how we investigate gang violence in Suffolk County, and that is exactly what we have done thanks to the help of our partners,” said Mr. Tierney.

The case also reaches far beyond Riverhead.

Mount Vernon Police detective Kyren Braunskill was also charged with conspiracy to supply illegal weapons to gang members. The guns allegedly came from a connection in North Carolina.

Authorities allege Mr. Braunskill, a former Southampton resident, maintained ties with high-ranking gang members, including defendant Javante Nash, and continued coordinating weapons possession up to the month he was appointed to the force in December 2022.

“The news of Detective Braunskill’s indictment is disappointing, however, the allegations precede his employment with the city,” the department said in a Facebook post Thursday. “In light of these developments, the Mount Vernon Police Department will review its hiring and vetting practices to ensure they meet the highest standards.”

Police said a background check conducted before his hiring returned no findings.

Mr. Braunskill is among 16 defendants charged in a broader conspiracy to illegally possess weapons between 2021 and 2025.

“Above all else, this case highlights two critical points. First, the violent acts of a few will not be allowed to destroy the lives of many. Second, this case highlights the fact that no one is above the law,” said Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost.

Mr. Tierney said the charges are not bail-eligible and argued that “bail reform continues to make us all unsafe.”

“These indictments and investigations have made a marked improvement in the lives of Suffolk County residents, and has made Suffolk County significantly safer and a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said. “The message is clear: If you are committing gang and gun violence in Suffolk County, we are coming after you.”