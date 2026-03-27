Your guide to North Fork Easter egg hunts for all ages

Head on over to the Ram’s Head Inn for Easter Brunch, with an egg hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny to boot. (Credit: Courtesy of Ram’s Head Inn)

No matter your age, there are plenty of opportunities to visit with the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs to celebrate the season. Bring your Easter basket and visit some of our faves.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt | Stotzky Park, Fields 1 & 2, Columbus Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-3200

On Friday, March 27, the Riverhead Recreation Department sponsors this egg hunt starting promptly at 6:15 p.m., with prizes, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a jellybean contest. Free; no registration required; egg hunt for ages 4+.

Easter Egg Hunt | Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18300 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-5248

This egg hunt happens on Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; children 5 and younger begin at 10:45 a.m., while children 6 to 11 begin at 11:15 a.m. Free, with bake sale and refreshments.

Annual Spring Egg Hunt | Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient, 631-323-2440

Children of all ages are welcome at this annual spring egg hunt on Saturday March 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (rain date March 29 at 1 p.m.); free. Bring a basket or bag to collect eggs and prizes, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. Donations of nonperishable food will be collected for members of the community in need. For more info call 631-323-2440.

Egg Hunt for Kids | Bakewicz Farms, 291 Route 25A, Wading River, 631-849-1120

On Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, check in begins at 12:30 p.m. with the egg hunt starting at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per child 1 and older, with a designated toddler area for 3 and under. Pony rides, face painting and photos with the Easter bunny from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.; to reserve tickets, click here.

Easter Egg Hunt | Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck, 631-298-9103

Sponsored by the Mattituck Park District and the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, this annual egg hunt takes place on Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. sharp (rain date April 4). With four age groups: ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9 and above and photos with the Easter Bunny; free.

Easter Egg Hunt | Southold Jr.-Sr. High School, 420 Oaklawn Avenue, Southold, 631-765-5081

Southold Town children from infants to sixth grade are invited to this noon Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 29, sponsored by the Southold Town PBA; free (rain date April 4). Bring your baskets to collect candy and prizes.

Strong Mamas Workout/Little Moments Easter Adventure | The Heart of It, 359 Main Road, Aquebogue

On Friday, April 3, The Heart of It hosts a workout for moms plus an egg hunt and craft for kids from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (come for one or both events). Cost is $30 for workout and egg hunt, or $20 for egg hunt only with one child, $30 for two children. To book, click here.

Ecumenical Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt | First Presbyterian Church Southold, 53100 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-2597

From 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 4, bring your own basket for the egg hunt; age groups are infant-3, 4-6 and 7-8 years old, with games and prizes galore; free.

Golden Egg Hunt | Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville, 631-878-8653

On Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and April 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Waterdrinker Manorville hosts a golden egg hunt, with scavenger hunt, access to family farm adventure, photos with the Easter Bunny and a plant sale. Tickets are $20, children 2 and under free. No reservations required.

Greenport Egg Roll | Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport, 631-477-2200

On Saturday, April 4, the 10th annual Greenport Egg Roll & Children’s Egg Hunt sponsored by the Greenport Village Business Improvement District takes place in Mitchell Park. Enjoy a magic show by Didi Maxx at 10:30 a.m.; egg hunt for ages 2-4 starts at 11:45 a.m., egg hunt for ages 5-8 starts at noon. Free carousel rides from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of Mitchell Park.

Clovis Point Cork Hunt | Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery, 1935 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-722-4222

This “grown up” cork hunt happens on Saturday, April 4 from noon-3 p.m., with prizes and a special golden cork, good for a mixed case of wine for the lucky finder. Free; must call 631-722-4222 or email [email protected] to hold your spot.

Easter Celebration | The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River, 631-929-3500

On Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m-5 p.m., enjoy free photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt with prizes, face painting, a bounce house, carousel rides, vendors and more. Egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.; bring baskets or bags to collect eggs. For more information and to reserve your time slot for Easter Bunny photos, click here.

Bunnies N’ Booze | Bakewicz Farms, 291 Route 25A, Wading River, 631-849-1120

On Saturday, April 4 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., join this egg hunt for adults age 21+, with live music, bar, vendors and food trucks. Tickets are $35 and includes a mimosa, with prizes of candy, gift cards, wine and more. To obtain tickets, click here

Egg My Yard | Mattituck Jr.-Sr. High School Booster Club

Mattituck High School athletes will help the Easter Bunny hide candy-filled plastic eggs on your front yard after dark so your children can wake up to a fun Easter morning egg hunt on Sunday, April 5. Available from Laurel to Southold; orders are due by March 29 at 8 p.m. Cost: 25 eggs for $30, 50 eggs for $45, 75 eggs for $60 or 100 eggs for $75. To sign up, click here.

Easter Egg Hunt | Barnyard Adventure at Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck, 631-482-7641

The first ever Easter egg hunt at Harbes happens on Sunday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. for kids 12 and under, with prizes in every egg. Barnyard adventure will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and admission includes hayride, pig races, farm animals and more. Cost is $19.84-24.94; kids under 2 free. To reserve tickets, click here.

Easter Celebration | Ram’s Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0811

On Sunday, April 5 the Ram’s Head offers a full day of fun, with an Easter Brunch from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., an egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, live music, lawn games, feeding the sheep and more. Tickets are $95 for adults, $45 for kids 10 and under with a prix fixe menu for all. Reserve your tickets here or call 631-749-0811.

Easter Bunny Brunch and Egg Hunt | Scott’s Pointe, 5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton, 631-953-2133

On Saturday, April 19, enjoy brunch, an Easter egg hunt and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt starts at 10 a.m.; brunch buffet starts at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for adults (add $15 for bottomless mimosas), $35 for kids ages 4+ (includes egg hunt). To book tickets, click here.

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